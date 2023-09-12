Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates on Monday evening nominated three housemates each for possible eviction on Sunday, 17, 2023.

It would be recalled that Doyin and Kim Oprah were evicted from the show, following last week’s nomination process, making it 13 housemates to battle for the grand prize.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Cross won this week Head of House (HoH) game and he’s free from eviction.

However, no housemates were able to find the envelop with the tag “Immunity” following the HoH game.

This means that no housemate gained immunity from nomination through the black envelop game this week.

As Biggie called each housemate into the diary room to list their eviction nominees, each of them are to list only three housemates for possible eviction, here is how the housemates nominated:

Venita: Alex, Cee-C and Mercy Eke

Soma: Sholzy, Ilebaye and Whitemoney

Neoenergy: Alex, Cee-C and Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke: Pere, Adekunle and Neoenergy.

Whitemoney: Neoenergy, Soma and Ceec.

Alex: Sholzy, Adekunle and Venita.

Pere: Alex, Soma and Mercy Eke.

Ilebaye: Neoenergy, Ceec and Whitemoney

Angel: Whitemoney, Sholzy and Ilebaye.

Adekunle: Ceec, Alex and Mercy.

Ceec: Adekunle, Pere and Ilebaye

Cross: Mercy, Ceec and Alex.

Sholzy: Angel, Alex and Adekunle.

At the end of the process, the housemates who had the most nomination were; Cee-C, Alex, Ilebaye, Whitemoney, Mercy, Adekunle, NeoEnergy. Seven housemates are up for possible eviction.

Atleast one housemate will be leaving the BBNaija All-Stars show on Sunday, September 17th.