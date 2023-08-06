BBNaija All-Stars: Ilebaye Gets Double Strike, Cee C Punished For Provocation

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Ilebaye has been issued a double strike following her altercation with her fellow housemates, Cee-C and Doyin.

New Telegraph reports that Biggie’s strike is coming barely 24 hours after she had a heated argument with the two housemates.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Ilebaye got into a fight with Cee-C and Doyin, in which she got physical with the housemates.

However, Big Brother also finds Cee-C guilty of provocation, bullying, and escalating what was already a tense situation.

A final general warning was issued to all the housemates.

Ilebaye and Cee-C were also barred from the Head of House and Black Envelope games. They are also excluded from the Pardon Me Please. This means they will be both up for eviction next week.