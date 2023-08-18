BBNaija All-Stars: Ilebaye Confronts Kiddwaya For Jeopardizing Her Chances (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Ilebaye on Friday confronted her fellow housemate, Kiddwaya over his behaviour during the BBNaija arena game.

In the ongoing reality show, Big Brother had earlier introduced a night arena game for all housemates to participate in, where only one of the groups would have the opportunity to win the sum of 5 million Naira.

According to the instruction, each group, consisting of two housemates, present their plan for investing 5 million Naira in a food business.

While many groups delivered brilliant performances, Frodd and Mercy Eke who played together emerged as winners after their performances were assessed.

After the arena game, Ilebaye who paired with Kiddwaya, challenged and confronted him over his nonchalant behaviour during the arena game.

She claimed that his actions and attitude prevented their team from winning the arena game, resulting in her losing a portion of the 5 million naira prize.

Many individuals have reacted to the issues surrounding the confrontation between Ilebaye and Kiddwaya by sharing their opinions on the comment page.

See some reactions below:

jully__mk: “I’m beginning to see this Kidd guy as a selfish person with a nonchalant way of life.”

balo_ng: “Kidd thinks he has the whole world. He doesn’t care about others. Just about his lies & ego.”

jully__mk: “I watched that scene. Ilebaye has every point for being pissed at him.”

shenkez_peter: “I think Kidd needs to go home at this point. He doesn’t really have a storyline that will make us miss him. This his new character is disgusting.”

thekaseyyouknow: “Let it be known that Kiddwaya is broke! And is just flaunting his father’s wealth in their faces because why are you constantly telling them you don’t need the money?? Weytin concern them?? You don’t need the money but na you they play the so-called game with your blood and sweat boyyy bye!! Don’t @ me if you’re going to be stupid.”

official_chyy: “D task was so clear. Talk about ur business and convince monie point to gv u 5m for a loan and how d money will mk ur business grow.. kidd go stage carry hoodie dey talk the opposite. dey talk say him business dey london Lagos and America. Na so he still talk rubbish yesterday for Padi of life task. He’s so fool of himself.”

prince_smart_coker.1: “If u dnt need the money Baye needs the money go somewhere else and promote ur fucking business.”

