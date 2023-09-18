BBNaija All-Stars: Ilebaye, Cee-C Make It To Finale After Emerging HoH, Immunity

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Ilebaye, has emerged as the Head of House (HoH) for this week on Monday, September 18.

The week 9 Head of House game was very strenuous as housemates were playing a game of endurance, with each housemate climbing the board barefoot using the peg and footholds to support themselves.

However, Ilebaye and Angel were the last two housemates standing, but after a few minutes, Ilebaye beats Angel to win the endurance game as the last housemate standing on the board.

As the Head of House for this week, she is automatically qualified for the finale of the reality show.

Ilebaye also got to select four BFFs (friends for the week) and chose Angel, Venita, Mercy and Cee-C.

The ‘Gen Z baddie’ joins Cross as a finalist in the competition.

After the Head of House game, Big Brother gave the All-Stars housemates seven minutes to rally around for the 3 black envelopes, in which one envelope contains immunity.

Finally, Cee-C found the envelope which contained the immunity.

Therefore, Ilebaye and Cee-C joins Cross as a finalist in the competition.

The finale takes place next Sunday, with N120million cash up for grabs.