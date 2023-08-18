BBNaija All-Stars: Ike’s Instagram Page Hacked Amid Attack On Ilebaye

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Ike Onyema’s Instagram account has been reportedly hacked hours after he made a devilish move to disqualify fellow housemate, Ilebaye from the reality show.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ike made himself the subject of conversation after hatching a scheme to destroy Ilebaye by plotting to provoke her in order to let her get the third strike from Big Brother.

Following the devilish move, a glance at Ike’s IG page shows that his 2.2 million Instagram followers’ profile shows signs of being tampered with.

READ ALSO:

His prolific pictures that were previously posted to his Instagram page have been replaced with fresh ones, one of which clearly shows “Hacked.” And also, the account has been made private, preventing non-followers from participating in the page activity. A recent update on his page reads, “We stand against discrimination.” Reacting trailing his hacked account: ahaflifestyle wrote: “Hacking o’clock season….Abeg oo check my amazing baking and breakfast recipe video content” cal_me_damola noted: “ na handler hand work be this I can’t believe this Ike and his handler na dagbana choco” ojaycollections_fabrics stated: “Lol.. handler doesn’t know how to defend him with all these serere going on. So he went ghost mode” theechelonthrift penned: “Taaarrrrrrr!!!! The page isn’t h@cked. They just don’t know what to post to defend him, it’s damage control ” engr.pookie said: “Shebi he dey form don Pablo inside the house, ngwanu! ”