BBNaija All-Stars: Ike Vows To Teach Mercy Eke, Her Baby Girl Lesson (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars Head of House (HoH), Ike Onyema has vowed to teach Merch Eke and her baby girl a lesson if they don’t behave.

Like made the remark shortly after he emerged as the third Head of House of the All-Stars season.

It would be recalled that Ike and Mercy were lovers in their former season of Big Brother, “Pepper Dem Gang” edition, so it wasn’t a surprise that he choose Mercy as one of his BFFs.

However, in a new development, Ike reminded her of his newfound authority and warned that she needed to behave appropriately, suggesting he might make things difficult for her.

Below is how their conversation started.

Mercy Eke: “Let me enjoy myself.”

Ike: “I wan oppress you, it’s not like last time, now I’m in charge. I go show you pepper if you even show me any I no like.”

Mercy Eke: “I’ll Fuck you up.”

Ike: “See your little baby girl, I’ll teach her a lesson.”

Mercy Eke: “Which one?”

Ike: “Your baby girl.”

Mercy Eke: “Leave am.”

Ike: “Dey act right.”

Mercy Eke: “Okay, I’ll act right.”

In response, Mercy has promised to agreed to behave better so that Ike would spare her “baby girl.”

This has gotten online viewers confused as to who exactly Ike was referring to as Mercy Eke’s “baby girl” prompting discussions in the comments section.

See some reactions below:

@Nabukeera Joan: “And the pity team said they were talking about their fave.”

@Starr: “Doyin hates mercy, even when mercy didn’t do anything to her she will always find a way to drag mercy.”

@Honey Cole: “This was even after the convo with Ilebaye. Ike was talking about Angel here.”

@Ivie Shannel: “And Doyin went to tell Illebaye a different thing hmmm.”

@user3909374283367: “But Tolani doesn’t really talk much ooo but still she’s agbero when she’s angry.”

@Senkan Essien: “Fear doyin she twisted everything.”