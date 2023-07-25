BBNaija All Stars: Ike Vows To Stop Mercy Eke From Winning The Show

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Ike has made it clear during a chat with his fellow housemate, Angel who is also part of the Season 8 all-star edition that he does not want Mercy Eke, who was a previous winner of “pepper dem” to win the current show.

Speaking with Angel, Ike was heard saying, “How two winners go dey? I’m sorry, that won’t happen. You no go chop the money twice.”

However, following their discussion, Angel inquired if Ike would be willing to reconcile with Mercy Eke in the coming days, setting aside their differences.

See some reactions below:

@Paulo_g: “No be to go BBN All stars o…You dey good terms with your ex ?”

@gbonjubolaojobaro: “Ike rest, Mercy is not that house because of you”

@merryroseirebo: “This Ike is such a child, he’s so stupid. See who’s forming alliance to take his mother down, so unrealistic.”

@Helen Orokpo: “Just look at jealousy people Mercy is winning the money like it or not.”

@Kelly white: “Ike if you no commot that house make I know wettin cause am Mercy will win.”

@Chioma: “Mercy has chopped de money clean mouth, dey play.”