BBNaija All-Stars: Ike Speaks On Possibility Of Getting Back With Mercy

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Ike Onyema has caused a stir following his response when asked if he would love to rekindle his romance with Mercy Eke.

It would be recalled that Mercy Eke is the winner of the BBNaija “Pepper Dem Gang” Season 4 in 2019, and during that time, Ike was her lover in the house, after the show, their love grew overboard, but in the long run, they had a complicated issue, which resulted to a breakup.

But speaking in a recent interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the former BBNaija housemate shed light on his well-known relationship with Mercy Eke, who’s still in the All Stars show.

When asked about the possibility of rekindling their romance, Ike firmly ruled it out.

He said; “One thing I learned is that you never really gain much by going back; you always gotta move forward.”

According to Ike, while expressing his opinions, said he was determined to move forward in life, and that going back doesn’t lead to much progress.

He acknowledged that their history together had its complexities but also considered it one of the best times of his life, with no regrets.

“Me and her have a complicated history. but definitely, it was one of the best times of my life so I had no regrets. But at the same time, I did not want my fans to come and be like Let’s support his ex-friend,”

It would be recalled that while he was in the Big Brother All Stars show, Ike had previously threatened to target Mercy, his estranged lover and the winner of their season.

He had this conversation with Angel Smith, where he revealed that he is no longer in contact with Mercy.

However, while they were also discussing Mercy potentially winning the show again, Ike acknowledged her strong winning spirit but vowed to join forces with others to prevent her from winning for a second time.