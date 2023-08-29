BBNaija All-Stars: Ike Reveals Why Neo keep Saving Condoms

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘All-Stars’ housemate, Ike Onyema has revealed why his fellow housemate, Neo keeps hiding new supplies of condoms even though he’s not been using them in Biggie’s house.

Ike who spoke while having a conversation with Pere and Mercy Eke said to drop the reason for Neo’s intent.

During their conversation, Pere wondered why Neo always rushes to take new supplies of condoms even though he doesn’t use them in the house.

Ike who reacted said that Neo is saving them so he can use them after the reality show because they're not free outside and he's taking it to save money. Pere said: "Neo will be packing condoms as if he is having s*x here. No one is having s*x in this house but once condoms arrive he takes like 7 packs, I wonder what he is using them for." Ike responded: "He wants to carry the condoms home, You think condoms are free outside? Biggie is giving us 50 here, it is not free outside, he is taking it to save money."