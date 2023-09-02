BBNaija All-Stars: Ike In Tears After Alex Hit Him Severaly (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Ike Onyema has been caught on camera shedding tears under a blanket following his altercation with Alex, who punched him severely in the pool. while Angel and a few other housemates begged him to stop crying.

It would be recalled Alex Unusual and Ike were together during the pool party on Thursday night, A few moments later, Alex was seen throwing punches at Ike.

Neo Akpofure, Mercy Eke and other housemates stepped in to stop the fight.

After the party, Alex said she punched Ike because she thought he was trying to “drown” her. This made Mercy, who used to be Ike’s girlfriend, angry and she said Alex was lying.

Doyin interfered saying that Ike was actually trying to hug Alex. But Alex refuted Doyin’s claims and asked Biggie to show the video as proof.

Later, Ike was seen crying under the duvet, and his fellow housemates were trying to comfort him.

Meanwhile, fans of the show have been sharing their opinions in the comments section.

See some reactions below:

@bigbrother9ja_allstars: “They asked him if he wanted to eat and he said he wanted yam Neo said “Yam bawo”

@vkaachi: “Ike be doing exactly what he said he will do. He promised he was going to cry today chai Ike oooo.”

@iphyglosh: “Finally Ike requested for yam from housemates. Yam and egg sauce precisely.”

@Christo Phin Shitala: “I remembered Ike saying that he’s gonna create chaos if he didn’t go home and plot against someone.”

@gen z baddie –: “So Ike cries and nobody calls it a strategy. Kimoprah too cried yesterday during the wager task no one said anything but Baye cried after a clash with white money.”

@Chinny Courage Anael: “Ike told Mercy a few days ago that he’ll create chaos and cry in front of all the housemates his ticket no cut today sha.”

@Wendy_James: “Ike the drama king, you will say what you did to Alex. Alex my baby don’t mind him.”

@Ms MO: “If we are being honest, Ike is bullied a lot in the house. Just that he’s a free spirit and takes everything people dish out.”

Watch the video below: