BBNaija All-Stars: Ike Evicted From Big Brother House (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Ike Onyema has been evicted from the ongoing reality TV show.
Ike makes it the sixth housemate to leave the Big Brother house since the show premiered on July 23, 2023.
The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced his exit from the house during the live eviction show, on Sunday.
It would be recalled that Tolanibaj and Frodd were evicted from the show last week, and a total number of 13 housemates competed for the prize money of 120 million naira.
