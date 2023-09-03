BBNaija All-Stars: If I Escape Eviction Tonight, I’ll Be Threat To Y’all” – Seyi Spills

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo has said that if he escapes Sunday’s eviction from the reality TV show he will be a threat to all the housemates.

The 33-year-old reality TV star made this revelation while speaking with fellow housemate, Neo after the Saturday night party,

Seyi further disclosed that he and Pere and Adekunle, who are up for eviction, have similar fan bases.

Speaking further, he fumes that some of the housemates who nominated him will be in danger from him if he escapes eviction on Sunday, September 2nd.

According to him, Neo, “I share a base with Pere and Adekunle. After my set, my fans moved on to Laycon, then Pere, then, Adekunle.

”If I go tomorrow, I will not cry. I’m going home to wealth but if I don’t go, I’ll be a threat to everyone including you.”