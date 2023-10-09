BBNaija All-Stars: I’d Rather Sit With Devil Than With Alex – Pere (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija (BNaija) All-Stars housemate, Pere has opened up on meeting his colleague, Alex Unusual in the future.

expressed his disgust in meeting up with his colleague, Alex Unusual, in the future.

It would be recalled that at the beginning of the ongoing BBNaija All-Stars show, Pere had confessed his love for Alex, and how he wanted their love to continue when they were outside the show.

Speaking with one of his fellow housemates in the house, Pere also promised to take her outside the country so they can explore together, stressing that she will eventually fall in love with him after he’s done making her special.

But as the reality TV show unfolded, the duo had an intense altercation over a bed space in which Pere angrily flipped Alex out of the bed she was lying in.

Ever since then, the duo have been at loggerheads in the house. Moving further, when Pere was evicted from the show, he was asked about his fight with Alex in a viral video interview on Friday, of which he denied knowing her.

However, in a shocking development, Pere while speaking in an interview with Miracle OP on Monday said that he would prefer to engage in a conversation with the devil than with Alex, noting that his decision to distance himself from her is a deliberate choice.

He was also asked if he could ever have a sit-down and talk with Alex.

Pere answered: “I will avoid the seat. Even if Jesus comes down. I will tell him to bring someone else who I offended. I would rather sit down with the devil before I sit down with Alex.

“That’s how much I don’t want to sit down with her. Let everyone stay where they are, avoid me. No grudges I just don’t want that energy.”