BBNaija All-Stars: I Would’ve Paid 4 Boys To Beat Up Alex Assuming We’re Outside The House – Cee C (Video)

Following yesterday’s fight between the BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemates, Cee C and Alex Unusual which almost became physical if not for the intervention of some housemates, Cee C’s comment on the matter has, however, stirred reactions on social media.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that both Cee C and Alex engaged in a heated argument over wager tasks, which resulted in hurling spiteful insults at one another, and almost became physical.

Cee C who is still pained by the outcome of the feud dropped a shocking revelation about the matter while talking to her fellow housemates on Thursday, July 27th.

According to the celebrity lawyer, “ If it were to be outside, I would’ve paid like 4 boys to beat up Alex”.

She made this known while speaking with her fellow housemate, Cross.

Here are reactions trailing Cee C’s comments;

i_am_mercsola rebuked: “This is gutter behaviour if truly that’s how she behaves”

barrisangel1 said: “Gutter attitude You should face her woman to woman”

shilohrekke criticized: “Very Mumu behaviour and e dey pepper me for body say nobody wan talk to her,I don’t mind being in her bad books but I will tell you to your face gutter behaviour”

callme_aya wondered: “Y’all say she a LAWYER? Oh wow!”

_perfect_seven said: “For her to pay 4boys It means that 2 can’t even face Alex All that one na mouth sha She can’t do sht”

bb_dymps said: “Bad character is a bad character any day anytime. They can never change. Some people don’t deserve a second chance they will still f*ck it up”

justlois_albert remarked: “I hope people can now see that those who didn’t like her in 2018 had a valid reason cause what is this?”

