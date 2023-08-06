BBNaija All-Stars: I Would’ve Been Disqualified Twice – Erica

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Erica Nlewedim has taken to her social media page to reveal that she would’ve been disqualified again if she had shown up for the BBNaija ‘All-Stars’ edition.
She made this statement due to the altercation between Cee C and Ilebaye who almost went physical after the Saturday night party.
Making a comparison with how Cee C and Ilebaye had gotten tipsy and almost fought, Erica inferred that she would have gotten disqualified again from the “All-Stars” show if she had been on it.
She said, “I probably would have been disqualified twice ”
Check out reactions trailing her post …
@SirLeoBDasilva said: “That first one na Gordon’s. That Gin looks like a spirit and it has spirit inside.”
@therealfemi stated: “Erica you’re actually missing from this set. Please enter lockdown and prepare to go in next week”
@missginapromote remarked: “Thank God you are home and not going through this stress”
See her post…
I probably would have been disqualified twice 🤭😂😂
— Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) August 5, 2023