BBNaija All-Stars: I Would’ve Been Disqualified Twice – Erica

She made this statement due to the altercation between Cee C and Ilebaye who almost went physical after the Saturday night party.

It would be recalled that during Erica’s season tagged “Lockdown” edition, the reality star had gotten her third and final strike which led to her disqualification after she got tipsy during the Saturday night party and confronted Laycon.

Making a comparison with how Cee C and Ilebaye had gotten tipsy and almost fought, Erica inferred that she would have gotten disqualified again from the “All-Stars” show if she had been on it.

She said, “I probably would have been disqualified twice ”

@SirLeoBDasilva said: “That first one na Gordon’s. That Gin looks like a spirit and it has spirit inside.”

@therealfemi stated: “Erica you’re actually missing from this set. Please enter lockdown and prepare to go in next week”

@missginapromote remarked: “Thank God you are home and not going through this stress”

