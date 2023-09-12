BBNaija All-Stars: I Want To See Ilebaye, Cee-C On Finale – Doyin

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Doyin Davids has said she would like to see Ilebaye and Cee-C hold hands at the finale.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Doyin was evicted on Sunday, September 10 from the All-Stars show alongside Kim Oprah.

However, on Monday she was seen campaigning for Cee-C and Ilebaye in a post via her X handle.

According to the reality TV star, she wants Cee-C and Ilebaye to succeed beyond their imagination.

She said, “I’m rooting for you both all the way and I can’t wait to see you both hold hands in the finals and succeed beyond your own imagination, both on and off the screen.

She tweeted, “VOTE ILEBAYE VOTE CEE C”