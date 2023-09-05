BBNaija All-Stars: I Regret Trashing Ilebaye’s Clothes – Ike

Eviction Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Ike Onyema, has expressed guilt for trashing Ilebaye‘s clothes in the washroom.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, Ike had trashed Ilebaye’s clothes on the bathroom floor in order to trigger her to get a third strike, which would have resulted in her being disqualified from the current season of the reality show.

Surprisingly, Ike was evicted from the show on Sunday along with Prince, Lucy, and Seyi.

However, speaking during his post-eviction interview with the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Ike stated that he realized he had gone too far after seeing people’s reactions after the clip was played back.

“I am sorry again to everyone about some of the boundaries that I crossed. When I saw people’s reaction to the clip being played back, I was like okay I might have gone too far.

“There was no excuse, things just got out of hand. Once the energy came, I overdid it. It is something I struggled with a lot and had a lot of regrets about later. I definitely had to apologize about that publicly to the house and Ilebaye.”