BBNaija All-Stars: I Really Want Cee-C, Alex To Be Disqualified – Pere

Popular Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Pere Egbi has revealed his intentions for his fellow housemates, Alex and Cee-C.

According to him, he wants the two former “Double Wahala” housemates to fight physically so that they can both get disqualified from the All-Stars edition.

Pere revealed his intention on Wednesday, August 2 while having a conversation with his fellow housemates, Cross, Ike, and Kiddwaya.

It would be recalled that Cee-C and Alex had a heated argument and almost became physical on the 26th of July after they clashed during their wager task.

Speaking further, Pere expressed how he would’ve loved to see them fight physically so that they can each get a strike and be disqualified from the show since fighting is prohibited in the BBNaija house. He also said that they’d need to stop preventing them from tearing each other off and just let them hit it out. He said, “I really wanted Cee C and Alex to fight physically so they can get strikes till they get disqualified. “We need to stop preventing them from fighting. Alex was charging towards Ceec that day.” See the video below… Pere: I really wanted Ceec and Alex to fight physical so they can get strikes till they get disqualified. We need to stop preventing them from fighting. Alex was charging towards Ceec that day. Ike, Kidd, Cross agrees to the plan.#bbnaija #bbnaijaallstars pic.twitter.com/vgiujf69bU — AE (@AssistantEbukaa) August 1, 2023