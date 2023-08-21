BBNaija All-Stars: I Pity Daughters Of Next Generation – Erica

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Erica Nlewedim has taken to her social media page to express her disgust with viewers who continue to vote for All-Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo.

This criticism comes after Seyi made a controversial statement 2 days ago, about his son running trains of people’s daughters.

Seyi’s actions have left viewers in disbelief with such statements, while he was having a late-night conversation with his fellow housemates, Pere and Kiddwaya.

During their conversation, Seyi disclosed his satisfaction with fathering only male children, to have a sexual relationship with different girls in the future.

Seyi has remained in Big Brother’s house despite the backlash, for three consecutive weeks, with the help of the viewers who have voted to keep him on the show, and also the jury, who now regret why they saved him.

Reacting to this, the reality TV star, Erica criticizes viewers who still vote for Seyi, despite seeing his disgusting behavior.

Erica expressed her disbelief at the contradiction between public outrage over Seyi’s comments and continued support for him in the voting process.

In a tweet that has since gone viral, Erica wrote; “So y’all really like misogynistic sht! outrage on social media but voting for him in real life.

“I pity the daughters of the next generation”.

