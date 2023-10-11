BBNaija All-Stars: I Owe Alex Explanation – CeeC

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Cee-C has said that she owes her fellow housemate, Alex Unusual an explanation for badmouthing her on the just concluded reality show.

New Telegraph recalls that during the organized finale dinner, CeeC had in her conversation with Mercy Eke said bad things about Alex which didn’t sit well with her fans.

In the viral video, the celebrity lawyer was captured revisiting her altercation with Alex during the first week over their wager, saying “Alex was hoarding all the tasks to herself because she was scared of the talents she could portray.”

READ ALSO:

However, in a new update, Cee-C, while speaking with media personality, Toke Makinwa, explained that she revisited her clash with Alex because she was trying to vent her anger to Pere but didn’t intentionally mention Alex’s name with any malice.

Ceec further added that she owes Alex an explanation over her last conversation with Pere about her and believes she didn’t misunderstand her.

CeeC said, “I don’t know if she misunderstood it but the media actually misunderstood it. I owe Alex a conversation to let her know that I have forgiven her. We are cool. I actually like Alex to be honest.”