BBNaija All-Stars: I Miss My Man, I Need Massage, S*x – Doyin Laments (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Doyin David has lamented the increasing sexual frustration she’s experiencing in Biggie’s house as she says she misses her man.

The 26-year-old reality TV star could be seen sitting alone in the garden and voicing out her inner thoughts, as she laments on how she’s being frustrated in Big Brother house.

Speaking further, she stated that she’s missing her man, she needs a massage and s*x and that maybe her frustration will end after getting them from her man.

In the video which has stirred both humour and pity from viewers, Doyin complained about how badly she needs her man at the moment, but sadly, he’s outside the Big Brother Naija house, thus her frustration.

“I miss my man, I need a massage. I need a head. I need a good ki$$, and I need s€x. Maybe that’s the solution to this madness.

“I think I’m sexually frustrated”, the ‬26-year-old lamented.

Watch the video below with the link:

https://x.com/gistreel/status/1693959289566589025?s=46