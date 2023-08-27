BBNaija All-Stars: I May Be Evicted Tonight, Tolanibaj To Neo (Video)

As the Sunday night eviction show is drawing near, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Star housemate, Tolanibaj has been sensitive to her emotions as she revealed that she senses she might be going home today, Sunday, August 27.

The 29-year-old reality TV star made this comment while having a conversation with her in-house lover, NeoEnergy.

It would be recalled that Tolanibaj was recently saved in the second eviction show of BBNaija’s All-Stars edition by the eviction jury which comprises Saskay, Elozonam and Vee.

The jury unanimously saved Tolanibaj by picking Kiddwaya to be evicted out of the show.

However, Tolanibaj has expressed her fear of a potential eviction in this Sunday’s episode of the live eviction show.

Numerous viewers have also taken to the comment section to express their opinions about her statement.

See some reactions below:

@Sheron Engoh585: “Tolani may your instincts not disappoint you in Jesus name.”

@Moh B: “Tolanibaj and Seyi should go home. Biggie, we need 2 people out.”

@charitykapambwe: “I also had a dream that she’s leaving lol.”

@the blues: “The guests are telling them what is going on outside, it that part of their mission.”

@Nasisipho: “If Tolani goes home tonight I will celebrate with fireworks. I want her to watch Baye and Neo shipping whilst she will be at home.”

@seyibadejo481: “The fake housemates have hints some of themselves what’s going outside the house.”

