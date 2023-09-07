BBNaija All-Stars: ‘I Know You’re Fake Housemate,’ Mercy To Kim Oprah

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Mercy Eke on Wednesday said Kim Oprah is a fake housemate and not competing for the grand prize of N120 million.

Mercy stated this when he confronted one of the guest housemates, Kim Oprah after their task.

Speaking with Kim, Mercy said she’s aware that she’s a fake housemate alongside Omashola.

Mercy said, “I still feel like you guys are fake housemates with the way things played out on Sunday.

“Even during the first nomination, it was like a compulsory thing to put you guys up. It was a specific order to put one of you, new housemates up.

“So honestly right now I think you’re fake. And that actually changed my game, in fact, let me tell you before you go outside and see it, I put you up,”

But Kim Oprah defended herself, saying that she isn’t fake and Sunday’s eviction has made her a target.

She said, “I actually spoke to Biggie in my diary session that he just put a target on our backs and that was not necessary

“I don’t know about Prince, I can’t speak for him but for Lucy, it’s very possible, she was just here for 2 weeks. How many fans do you think she’d have gathered to vote against Pere and Adekunle who were in the top 5?”