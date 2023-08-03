BBNaija All-Stars: I Dislike Everyone In This House – Angel Fumes (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘All-Stars’ housemate, Angel Smith has said that she’s tired of the house and can no longer continue to stay in the house after her clash with Ilebaye.

She made this known to her fellow housemate, Mercy Eke while lamenting and venting her anger following the clash with Ilebaye, noting that she’s tired of the house and can no longer continue the game.

Speaking further, she remained persistent in her conversation with Mercy on how she can’t continue her stay, also saying she hates everyone in the house.

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph recalls that Ilebaye had balanced her legs on top of her open box and when she confronted her about it, the said housemate told her to close her box next time.

See reactions trailing the video…

@Toby21T said: “She should leave with her nasty attitude. She has met her meter now she wants to run I thought she said she was a baddie”

@Aggie1330 commented: “But Ilebaye is wrong for doing what she did. We can’t ignore the fact that she provoked Angel”

@Omolaraoj remarked: “Tell biggie to open the door now‍♀️ this thing no just enter Abeg E didn’t Dey no force am Ilebaye small pepper ️ see has she Dey give pple BP”

@misurchi said: “But why will Ilebaye put her leg on Angel’s bag? Let’s call a spade a spade, that was the wrong, period”

Watch video below…

angel – i can’t do again, i hate every niggah and bi*tch in this house, i’m over it.#bbnaija @bbnaija pic.twitter.com/0jXL376vmx — AE (@AssistantEbukaa) August 2, 2023