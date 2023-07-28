BBNaija All-Stars: I Can Never Be Friends With Alex Even In The Next 100 Years – Cee C

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, also known as Cee C has revealed that she doesn’t like her fellow housemate, Alex Unusual, and neither is she ready to reconcile with her, “even in the next 100 years.”

She disclosed this while speaking with her fellow housemate, Adekunle Olopade, who is the current and first Head Of House (HoH) of the All-Stars edition.

New Telegraph had on Wednesday reported that the duo from season 3 ‘Double Wahala’ engaged in a heated argument, which resulted in hurling insults at each other over a wager task presentation.

Speaking on the issue days after, Cee-C told Adekunle that Alex is still the same person she was in 2018 when they started their disagreements in the “Double Wahala” edition.

According to the celebrity lawyer, “Alex thinks she can make my life “uncomfortable.”

CeeC said, “As far as I’m concerned, I don’t like her (Alex), and I don’t think I will ever like her even in the next 100 years.

“I don’t want to f*ck with her. It’s that simple. Even here, I told myself that whatever energy I bring, that’s the energy I will return. I will just act like I don’t know anyone anymore here.

“And I have seen that she is still the person she was in 2018…Alex is someone who just thinks that she can make my life uncomfortable.”

