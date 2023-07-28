BBNaija All-Stars: I Can Count 1,000 Men Tolanibaj Have Slept With – Ilebaye

BBNaija All-Stars housemate, Ilebaye has claimed that she can count thousands of men who have slept with her colleague, Tolanibaj.

It would be recalled that Tolanibaj chased Ilebaye out of Neo’s bed on Thursday night, describing her as a “wh*re”, desperate b*tch who jumps from man to man.”

After Ilebaye was chased out of the room, she was however seen having a conversation with other housemates, Whitemoney and Alex, where she stated that Tolanibaj is worse than her.

She said, “Tolanibaj is calling me a wh*re but I can name thousands of men that have slept with her.”

Alex and Whitemoney advised her to stop being friendly with everyone and to reduce the controversies around her in the house or people who want to use her for highlights.

Before the fight with Tolanibaj, Ilebaye had also had an altercation with Venita Akpofure, who described her as “a toddler in a Chinese shop”.

She, however, urged her to know her to stand in Biggie’s House and know how and who she can talk to in the house, as everyone is not on the same level.