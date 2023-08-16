BBNaija All-Stars: I Almost Committed Suicide In March – Angel

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Angel Smith has revealed that she almost attempt committing suicide in March 2023.
The reality star revealed this shocking revelation after the Tuesday task, while having a conversation with her lover boy, Soma.
According to her, due to depression she contemplated suicide.
READ ALSO:
- BBNaija All-Stars: Camera Exposes Man Fleeing From The Show (Video)
- BBNaija All-Stars: Why Brands Refuse To Sign Dorathy Despite Being The First Runner Up – Seyi
- BBNaija: Omashola, Kim Oprah To Join Show – Stella Dimoko
She said, “I numbed myself out after my suicide attempt in March because it got so chaotic.
“Fame divided me into pieces and left those pieces on the floor for me to pick up. It broke me.
“Every time I get into an argument in this house, I say to myself, do I even want to be here? I remember how I got here. No one in this house knows this. I have suffered.”
Tags: angel smith angel smith latest news angel smith latest news update angel smith news angel smith news updates