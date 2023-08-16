New Telegraph

August 16, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 16, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. BBNaija All-Stars: I…

BBNaija All-Stars: I Almost Committed Suicide In March – Angel

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Angel Smith has revealed that she almost attempt committing suicide in March 2023.

The reality star revealed this shocking revelation after the Tuesday task, while having a conversation with her lover boy,  Soma.

According to her, due to depression she contemplated suicide.

READ ALSO:

She said, “I numbed myself out after my suicide attempt in March because it got so chaotic.

“Fame divided me into pieces and left those pieces on the floor for me to pick up. It broke me.

“Every time I get into an argument in this house, I say to myself, do I even want to be here? I remember how I got here. No one in this house knows this. I have suffered.”

Post Views: 7
Tags:

Read Previous

Adeleke Appoints Caretaker Chairmen For LGs, Secures Approval Of State Assembly
Read Next

Digital Cooperation Organisation Announces Launch of Digital Prosperity Awards