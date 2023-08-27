BBNaija All-Stars: How Week 5 Bottom Four Voting Result Allegedly Leaked

The alleged voting result of week 5 bottom four housemates of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates leaked hours before the organizers’ official announcement.

As the eviction show is near and many anticipate the next housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother house, a leaked voting result makes its way to the public.

According to the alleged result, Tolanibaj had the least votes sitting at 2.56% followed by Seyi at 2.81% while Ike was able to have 3.44% and Venita with the highest among the bottom four with 3.92%.

The leaked chat was shared by a Twitter user, @Ini_bori who urged fans to support their favourite housemate with prayers in case it turned out to be true.

The user wrote, “Omo see what a source from multichoice revealed oo.. fans of the bottom 4 should start praying that this is fake if not otilo,”