BBNaija All-Stars: How Viewers Voted Kiddwaya, Seyi, Tolanibaj

Following the eviction of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Kiddwaya, the details of the polls received by the three least-voted housemates surfaces online.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Kiddwaya was evicted from the Season 8 All-Stars edition on Sunday, August 20, following the decision of the eviction jury, Vee, Saskay, and Elozonam who voted in favour of Tolanibaj.

READ ALSO:

Here is how Nigerians voted:

Seyi- 2.66%

Tolanibaj- 2.03%

Kiddwaya-1.95%