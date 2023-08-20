BBNaija All-Stars: How Viewers Voted Kiddwaya, Seyi, Tolanibaj

Following the eviction of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Kiddwaya, the details of the polls received by the three least-voted housemates surfaces online.
Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Kiddwaya was evicted from the Season 8 All-Stars edition on Sunday, August 20, following the decision of the eviction jury, Vee, Saskay, and Elozonam who voted in favour of Tolanibaj.
Here is how Nigerians voted:
Seyi- 2.66%
Tolanibaj- 2.03%
Kiddwaya-1.95%
