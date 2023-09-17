BBNaija All-Stars: How Nigerians Voted WhiteMoney, Alex, Neo

Following the eviction of WhiteMoney, Neo and Alex from Big Brother Naija All Stars reality show, the organisers of the reality TV show have showed the details of how Nigerians voted for their favourites in the house.

It would be recalled that Ilebaye, Whitemoney , Cee-C, Mercy, Alex, Adekunle, Neo and Omashola, were all up for possible eviction for this Sunday, September 17.

However, today’s eviction made it the highest number of All-Stars housemates evicted as four were evicted from the show.

Three All stars housemate, Whitemoney, Alex, and Neo plus one houseguest, Omashola making it four housemate to leave biggies house.

Neo had the lowest votes among the nominated housemates this season.

Here is how Nigerians voted;

Alex – 13.41%

Whitemoney – 8.06%

Neo – 4.35%