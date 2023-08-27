BBNaija All-Stars: How Nigerians Voted Tolanibaj, Frodd, Seyi In Week 5

Following the eviction of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates, Tolanibaj and Frodd, the details of the polls received by the three least-voted housemates surface online.
Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the reality TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced their eviction from the Big Brother House during the Sunday live eviction show.
Opening the eviction black envelope, Ebuka revealed how the lowest-voted housemates ranked in the chart.
Here is how Nigerians voted:
Frodd-1.22%
Tolanibaj- 1.55%
Seyi-1.66%
