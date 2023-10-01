New Telegraph

October 1, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 1, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. BBNaija All-Stars: How…

BBNaija All-Stars: How Nigerians Voted Ilebaye

The organizer of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars  Season 8 on Sunday revealed how Nigerians voted the winner of the All-Stars season, Ilebaye.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Ilebaye as the crowned winner of the show during the grand finale on Sunday, October 1.

Ilebaye beat Mercy Eke, former winner of BBNaija “Pepper Dem’ Season 4 hands down to emerge the winner of the show.

Mercy emerged as the first runner-up while Cee-C was the second runner-up of the All-Stars season 8.

READ ALSO:

The Gen Z baddie as she is fondly called, walked home with N120 million naira and other prizes from sponsors of the show.

Here is how Nigerians voted during the finale.

Ilebaye-30.08%
Mercy -23.48%
Ceec-23.41
Adekunle-12.61%
Pere-5.82%
Cross-4.60%

Tags:

Read Previous

Iraq Wedding Fire Outbreak Investigations Underway
Read Next

Tinubu’s Independence Day Speech Uninspiring – Atiku