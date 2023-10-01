BBNaija All-Stars: How Nigerians Voted Ilebaye

The organizer of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars Season 8 on Sunday revealed how Nigerians voted the winner of the All-Stars season, Ilebaye.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Ilebaye as the crowned winner of the show during the grand finale on Sunday, October 1.

Ilebaye beat Mercy Eke, former winner of BBNaija “Pepper Dem’ Season 4 hands down to emerge the winner of the show.

Mercy emerged as the first runner-up while Cee-C was the second runner-up of the All-Stars season 8.

The Gen Z baddie as she is fondly called, walked home with N120 million naira and other prizes from sponsors of the show.

Here is how Nigerians voted during the finale.

Ilebaye-30.08%

Mercy -23.48%

Ceec-23.41

Adekunle-12.61%

Pere-5.82%

Cross-4.60%