BBNaija All-Stars: How Nigerians Voted Doyin, Kim Oprah

Following the eviction of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates, Doyi and Kim Oprah, the organisers of the reality TV show have issued the details of how Nigerians voted for their favourites in the house.

It would be recalled that Kim Oprah, Doyin, Ilebaye, Whitemoney and Venita, were up for possible eviction for this Sunday, September 10.

However, two housemates were evicted from the Big Brother Naija All Stars show on Sunday.

READ ALSO:

During the Sunday live eviction show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the names of the housemates evicted from the show which happens to be Doyin and Kim Oprah.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Kim Oprah is a guest housemate, making it, one house guest and one All Stars housemate with the lowest ranking vote percentage was evicted.

Here is how Nigerians voted:

Venita- 26.16%

White money- 17.22%

Doyin-17.00%