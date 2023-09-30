BBNaija All-Stars: How Mercy Eke Will Win The Show – PD Thelma

A Nigerian lady simply identified as PD Thelma has revealed that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Mercy Eke would win the ongoing reality TV show just like President Bola Tinubu did in the February 25 Presidential election.

PD Thelma who spoke in a recent interview with a few former housemates said regardless of the game or strategy being employed in the house, Mercy would win the show come Sunday, October 1.

Speaking further, the lady likened Mercy Eke to Bola Tinubu as she claimed the reality TV star and former winner of the “Pepper Dem” Season 4 is playing the game like Tinubu while others like Ilebaye and Cee-C are deploying Peter Obi and Atiku’s strategy.

She said: “Mercy is playing the game like Tinubu, Ilebaye is like Peter Obi, and CeeC is like Atiku.”

“I say Tinubu because people might initially favour Ilebaye, similar to how people favoured Peter Obi, but in the end, everything might revolve around Mercy, just as it often does around Tinubu.”

This statement by PD Thelma drew the attention of show viewers, leading many to share their reactions in the comments section.

@oluchi_prudence: “Which kind of description is this na? na the men wey dey the house I dey pity for, people no dey add them for top 3. Shebi na only Cee c, mercy and Ilebaye be the only finalist ni?”

@official_adags: “These jobless people be cracking me up when their mate dey house dey compete for 120 million they are outside analyzing rubbish. I wish the finalist all the best.”

@SamuelPresh: “One girl said I was the first to be verified in my season.. please where has that gotten her to?”

@Francis83859823: “Mercy kor ronaldo ni. Let her not hide in shame when Ilebaye wins on Sunday.”

@Andreana278225: “Lady in pink Mercy will win this if it’s her own 120 million biggie is handing over to her.”

@bcsnoopz: “So mercy way don win b4 unna still wan make ein win again? Nawa for unna.”

@ulari_o: “All these people just dey talk but ask them now if they voted for the hms you’ll hear crickets msheewww. Kmt.”

CeeC is like Atiku that never wins. Ilebaye is like Peter Obi, they want her to win but just like Tinubu, Mercy Eke will win the #BBNaija All Stars — PD Thelma Watch full clip here: https://t.co/WDiIwme6A1 The faves from the finalists’ seasons got together to have some… pic.twitter.com/hnYj5N1EAl — #BBNaijaAllStars (@TheSabiRadio) September 30, 2023