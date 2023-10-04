BBNaija All-Stars: How I Fell In Love With Venita – Adekunle

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars finalist, Adekunle Olopade, also known as Bad Boy Deks, has revealed that he is sapiosexual as she narrates how she fell in love with fellow colleague, Venita Akpofure.

Speaking in a recent interview with Africa Magic, Adekunle disclosed that he fell in love with Venita after she caught a joke he threw in the House.

Adekunle revealed to the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that it was never his intention to be in a relationship in the House but Venita stole his heart with her intellectual qualities.

Adekunle said, “To be honest, I didn’t focus on getting into a relationship, but I know that in my previous season, I didn’t interact with women much. So my plan this time around was to interact with more women.

“I noticed Venita in the first week. I threw a joke in the air and she was the only one that caught it. I actually like intelligent women. I was like I’m going to pay extra attention to her. And she was very different from the rest of the housemates. So, I saw an opportunity to get to know her.

“When I was the Head of House, I was the only one upstairs. And I was like I’m not going to sleep alone this time around. So, I took her up.”

He said he learned a lot about the dynamics of relationships from his affair with Venita in the House.