BBNaija All-Stars: Housemates Were Intimidated By Me – Ilebaye

The winner of the just concluded Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars Season, Ilebaye Odiniya, better known as Baye, has claimed that her fellow housemates were intimidated by her, which is why they disregarded her during her reign as the Head of House (HoH).

New Telegraph recalls that the housemates did not fully cooperate with Ilebaye and also disrespected her during her tenure as the HoH in week 9 which made them lose their wager task that week.

But in a new twist and surprisingly for the housemates, Ilebaye went home with the N120 million grand prize and a brand new car.

READ ALSO:

Speaking during an Instagram live session with her fans, Ilebaye claimed her colleagues may have disregarded her during her reign as Head of House because they were “intimidated” by her.

She said, “I really don’t know why housemates disrespected and didn’t have regard for me during my tenure as Head of House. I just felt maybe they were intimidated.”