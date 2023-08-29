BBNaija All-Stars: Housemates Up For Possible Eviction

Shortly after Big Brother announced Doyin as the winner of the Week 6 Head of House (HoH) game, the housemates were individually summoned to the diary room.

New Telegraph reports that the housemates are called one after the other to the diary room to nominate three fellow housemates they wish to be evicted from the Big Brother house.

for the upcoming Week 6 live eviction show scheduled for Sunday, September 3rd, 2023.

They were also informed by Big Brother that the previous new twist to the nomination process, named “Pardon Me Please.” has been scraped by Big Brother.

However, the black envelope game was still on as Biggie gave them 7 minutes to find the black envelope, after a few minutes Mercy Eke, Venita and Prince found the 3 black envelopes, but only Prince’s envelope contained immunity.

His envelope reads, “Pick one housemate for immunity except yourself”. Prince Nelson picked Alex for immunity, making Alex immune from this week’s possible eviction.

Here is how housemates nominated:

Soma – Pere, Mercy, and Lucy

Ilebaye – Seyi, Lucy, and Ike

Seyi – Angel, Pere, and Prince

Angel – Seyi, Lucy, and Ike

Ike – Prince, Angel, and Ilebaye

Venita – Angel, Ilebaye, and Prince

Cross – Lucy, Ilebaye, and Adekunle

Mercy – Pere, Adekunle, and Lucy

Neo – Kim, Whitemoney and Ike

WhiteMoney – Ike, Adekunle and Lucy

Ceec – Seyi, Adekunle and Prince

Pere – Seyi, Venita and Omashola

Alex- Omashola, Pere and Adekunle

Adekunle- Angel, WhiteMoney and Prince

Doyin – Venita, Seyi and Sholzy

At the end of the nomination process, Pere, Adekunle, Angel, WhiteMoney, Lucy and Seyi had the most nominations and were up for eviction.