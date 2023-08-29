BBNaija All-Stars: Housemates Up For Possible Eviction

Shortly after Big Brother announced Doyin as the winner of the Week 6 Head of House (HoH) game, the housemates were individually summoned to the diary room.
New Telegraph reports that the housemates are called one after the other to the diary room to nominate three fellow housemates they wish to be evicted from the Big Brother house.
for the upcoming Week 6 live eviction show scheduled for Sunday, September 3rd, 2023.
They were also informed by Big Brother that the previous new twist to the nomination process, named “Pardon Me Please.” has been scraped by Big Brother.
However, the black envelope game was still on as Biggie gave them 7 minutes to find the black envelope, after a few minutes Mercy Eke, Venita and Prince found the 3 black envelopes, but only Prince’s envelope contained immunity.
His envelope reads, “Pick one housemate for immunity except yourself”. Prince Nelson picked Alex for immunity, making Alex immune from this week’s possible eviction.
Here is how housemates nominated:
Soma – Pere, Mercy, and Lucy
Ilebaye – Seyi, Lucy, and Ike
Seyi – Angel, Pere, and Prince
Angel – Seyi, Lucy, and Ike
Ike – Prince, Angel, and Ilebaye
Venita – Angel, Ilebaye, and Prince
Cross – Lucy, Ilebaye, and Adekunle
Mercy – Pere, Adekunle, and Lucy
Neo – Kim, Whitemoney and Ike
WhiteMoney – Ike, Adekunle and Lucy
Ceec – Seyi, Adekunle and Prince
Pere – Seyi, Venita and Omashola
Alex- Omashola, Pere and Adekunle
Adekunle- Angel, WhiteMoney and Prince
Doyin – Venita, Seyi and Sholzy
At the end of the nomination process, Pere, Adekunle, Angel, WhiteMoney, Lucy and Seyi had the most nominations and were up for eviction.