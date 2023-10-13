BBNaija All-Stars Housemates Laud Moniepoint, Reveal Interesting Facts On The Show

The housemates in the just concluded season 8 of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show, tagged All-Stars edition have expressed gratitude to Africa’s leading digital financial services provider, Moniepoint Inc, over its lead sponsorship and the curation of exciting touchpoints to engage and experience the brand during the show.

At a meet and greet session for the All-Stars held in Lagos, they stated their admiration for Moniepoint’s fast, easy, and reliable services that they had experienced on the personal and business banking platforms since leaving the show, adding that this was a true reflection of consistency and a brand that works to ensure that everything is on point.

Receiving the BBN All Stars contingent at its office, Tobi Amira Senior Vice President, Business Loans and Salary Advance took the housemates on a brief session about Moniepoint.

“We are a digital financial services provider for businesses and most recently individuals. We have built a very reliable system and provide our services at very affordable rates leveraging technology to ensure that we can continue to push the government’s financial inclusion agenda.

“As one of Africa’s largest fintechs, we saw mutual synergies which spurred us to sponsor this season of Big Brother Nigeria which is without doubt, one of the biggest reality and entertainment intellectual property in Africa. We are excited at what the future holds as we double down on powering dreams for businesses and individuals.”

The All Stars Housemates who made the trip include: Gen Z baddie and winner of the All Stars show, Ilebaye Odiniya, Pere Egbi, Adekunle Olopade, Cynthia “Cee-C” Nwadiora, Ikechukwu “Cross” Okonkwo, Chukwuemeka “Frodd” Okoye, Season Six winner Hazel “Whitemoney” Oyeze, Seyi Awolowo, Doyinsola David, Ike Onyema, Somadina Anyama and Prince Nelson

Group Chief Executive Officer, Moniepoint Inc. Tosin Eniolorunda, who briefly joined the event virtually, noted that the Housemates were all worthy ambassadors and should be proud of their time on the show.

“Well done to BBN All-Stars for all the excitement and entertainment they gave to Nigerians and Africans over the course of 90 days. Thank you for doing the work that you do and we are happy that you enjoyed every encounter with the Moniepoint brand throughout your stay on the show.

“BBNaija has helped to birth the dreams of a lot of young Nigerians over the past 8 seasons, and Moniepoint is doing the same across the financial services landscape. We are passionate about including many people in the financial net – empowering them to live better lives and we hope that you’ll partner with us to do fantastic work in this regard.”

The BBNaija All-Stars edition brought back fan favourites from the last six seasons which saw Ilebaye win the coveted N120 million prize money with 30.08 per cent of the votes cast, over Mercy Eke with 23.48 per cent and Cee-C with 23.41 per cent. According to Multichoice, the All-Stars edition recorded 1.53 billion votes cast throughout the season which is the largest ever in the show’s history.

“During a diary session styled side event hosted by Director, Content Marketing, Moniepoint, and Obinna Okerekeocha, the housemates revealed some interesting facts about their time on the show. Here are a few excerpts:

Ilebaye

I had so much fun during the Moniepoint Thursday games. Even though I would have loved any of the contestants to win, if I had to make a pick, I’d choose Doyin if I didn’t win. Life as a winner and celebrity coming out of the house hasn’t been easy being the youngest multimillionaire.

It’s been stressful on social media and everywhere, especially the media rounds. But it’s been all love and light from my fans. I haven’t seen hate. If you drag me, my fans will drag you back. I am trying to get adjusted to this new me and I am working on creating a better version of myself.

Prince Nelson.

One part of me that many people don’t get to see on the screen is the fact that I am a nerd. I studied Pure Physics in school and when I am not doing entertainment, you’d find me digging into Science, Astronomy and Astrology as I’d always wanted to be an astronaut while growing up. So, in my spare time, I am studying the stars, ancient African religions and history.

Cee-C

When I heard that I had been selected for this edition, I had mixed feelings. Obviously, I was worried and scared. Because it’s one thing to go and be yourself and the misunderstanding that could arise but then I was excited because it was going to afford me the opportunity to meet new people which is something that I love to do.

Frodd

Being an All-Stars season, having to see a lot of people whom I call my friends outside the house coming into the game was kind of a motivation for me. Besides the fact that we were all close, I saw them play the game with a bit of maturity, I saw us all go out trying to be calm even if the chaos tried to overtake us but I had a very great feeling coming back to the House.

Ike

My favourite housemate, first it’s got to be Cee-C. How can I forget her? But I also liked the action that Pere was giving me.

Doyin

My mom has been the most influential person in my life. She’s imparted everything that I am today. I am quite a quality person and it takes someone who’s got quality to raise someone like me and that’s my mom for you.

Adekunle

My favourite TV series is Game of Thrones. If you have seen it, then you’d understand my choice. My character of choice in the series is Tyrion Lannister and that’s because he’s the most intelligent person in the GoTverse.

There are parallels that can be drawn, Tyrion survived to the very end as one character people didn’t think would make it through, I have been on BBNaija twice and on both counts I made it to the very end.

However, the Housemates also used the engagement session to express their willingness to partner with Moniepoint to power more dreams across the nation. Adding that they’d be looking forward to more innovative and value-added services from the organization.