BBNaija All-Stars: Hermes Publicly Begs Biggie To Get Him In The House (Video)

Former BBNaija housemate, Hermes has taken to his page on social media to publicly appeal to the organizer of the reality TV show to get him back into the house.

It would be recalled that the ‘All-Stars’ edition of BBNaija kicked off on Sunday, 23rd of July, consisting of different housemates from previous seasons of the show present in the house to compete for the whopping sum of N120 million.

However, Hermes who was a former housemate of the “level up” edition didn’t make it into the house and has shown his utmost desire to get into the ongoing show.

The reality star took to his Twitter page to share a video of himself publicly making a request to be brought back into this year’s edition.

According to the creative dancer and model, he had gotten his hair done and is prepared to give viewers a good show, adding that he loves the stars on this year’s edition and can’t wait to vibe with them.

Speaking further, he also said that he knows Biggie misses him very much and the feeling is mutual.

The dabonair model captioned…

“@BBNaija call me bro… @coolesttribe the campaign is still on #gethermesinthehouse, nah unah hand I Dey o. @multichoice_group no wan pick my call..”

