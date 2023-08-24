BBNaija All-Stars: Guest Housemate, Lucy Makes U-Turn On Voluntary Exit

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars guest housemate, Lucy Edet has made a U-turn on her decision to voluntarily exit the Big Brother house.

It would be recalled that Biggie introduced four reality stars, Omashola, Kim Oprah, Lucy and Prince into the house on Sunday, August 20, after the live eviction show into the house.

According to the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the new housemates are ‘house guests’ and aren’t eligible to win the N120M grand prize.

This set of housemates is basically for the ride/fun and not the prize money.

Owing to their recent introduction, Biggie conferred them immunity against next week’s eviction and due to this, they wouldn’t also participate in the HoH games and Black Envelope challenge.

However in a shocking update, on Tuesday Lucy had expressed her desire to leave the intense reality show during her diary session with Big Brother, citing a recent altercation with fellow housemate Kim Oprah and the issues in the house were affecting her mental health.

After her diary session, Biggie informed her that she would be called later to further discuss the issue.

However, it seems that Lucy has since had a change of heart, as she informed Biggie on Wednesday after she was called upon by Big Brother that she intended to stay back and make an effort to enjoy the house.

She said, “Right now, I would like to remain in the house,”