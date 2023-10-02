BBNaija All-Stars: GenZ Baddie, Ilebaye Wins N120m Grand Prize (Photos)

…wins grand prize of N120M and other consolation prizes

22-year-old Ilebaye Precious Odiniya from Level Up Season 7 has emerged winner of the All-Stars edition of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 8.

GenZ Baddies as she is fondly called beats the 2019 “Pepper Dem” season winner, Mercy Eke to emerge a winner.

Baye as she is fondly called by her teaming fans gave a stellar show and was one of the most talked about housemates of the All-Stars season, walking home with the grand prize of N120 million, a brand new car from Innoson vehicle and other consolidation prizes.

Born in 2001 in Lokoja, Kogi State, Nigeria, and hailing from the Igala tribe, Ilebaye Precious Odiniya is a product of a Christian family.

Although her accent suggests a Ghanaian heritage, Ilebaye’s roots lie in the Nigerian tribe of Ebira, with origins tracing back to Okpo, in the Olamaboro Local Government Area.

Ilebaye says she got her accent from her English teacher in secondary school who is Ghanaian. She came in as the youngest housemate and ever since has had fans and viewers with the constant thought of whether or not her controversial moments were one of her strategies in the game.

Baye shot into the spotlight in 2022 after appearing in Big Brother Naija’s “Level Up” Season 7 reality show.