BBNaija All Stars: Frodd Sends Heartfelt Message To Pregnant Wife (Video)

During the diary session with Biggie in the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), All-Stars edition, Frodd who is one of the season 8 housemate send a heartfelt message to his pregnant wife at home as her delivery date approaches.

Frodd expressed his awareness of the significance of this week for both of them and conveyed his daily prayers, even at that very moment.

According to him, he couldn’t be there physically, but he wanted her to feel his deep love and assurance that she was strong and will be alright.

Frodd affectionately addressed his wife as his “baby”, assuring her of how much he loves her and wishing her the best of luck.

He said, “I know what this week means to you, I know what it means to us. I pray every day and I’m still praying for you till now.”

“I wish you the best of luck my love, I wish you the best of luck, my baby. I wish you everything good. I know I won’t be there but I want you to know that I love you and I want you to know that you’re good and you’ll be fine.”

