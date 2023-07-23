New Telegraph

July 24, 2023
BBNaija All Stars: Frodd Reveals He Returned To Biggie’s House For His Wife

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, popularly known as Frodd has returned to Biggie’s house for the All Stars edition of the season 8.

Speaking with the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Frodd revealed that he is back to Biggie’s house to win the N120 million cash prize and clear some misconceptions about his personality.

The former Pepper Dem housemate who recently got married to a beautiful wife and also expecting their first child, claimed his presence at the Big Brother house is based on the permission granted by his dear wife.

The reality star said he is in the show for his wife and is up for the grand money because of his wife.

