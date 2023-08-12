BBNaija All-Stars: Frodd Gets Emotional After Biggie Breaks News Of His Wife’s Delivery (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Frodd has gotten so emotional after hearing the news of his wife’s delivery.

The reality star and businessman broke down in tears after hearing the news that his wife successfully delivers a beautiful baby girl during his diary session with Big Brother.

Frodd, a contestant in BBNaija season 8 tagged All-Star Edition to battle for a whopping sum of 120 million became a proud father as he welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Chioma.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Frodd had expressed his awareness of his wife’s impending delivery during his time in the diary room on Tuesday, conveying his love and confidence in her well-being.

Following the baby’s arrival, many well-wishers flooded the comments section of the news platform to convey their congratulations.

@NechePrince: “Understanding wife don give birth, congratulations to her.”

@Ademola34950806: “Congratulations to our superstar baby u shall live long and be happy.”

@FranciscaNwach6: “Congratulations to them. His being having that feeling. Am so happy right now.”

@Lyndaiwuagwu: “Wow no wonder he was worried today. Glory be to God. DANCE WITH MERCY EKE QUEEN OF HIGHLIGHTS. WINNER OF BIG BROTHER ALL STARS.”

@JuwonloNotime: “Wife was in labour while bro is rocking yansh. Congratulations to them.”

