BBNaija All-Stars: Frodd Evicted From Big Brother House

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Frodd Okoye has been evicted from the Big Brother house.

Sunday Telegraph reported that the reality TV star, Frodd was evicted a few minutes after Tolanibaj was evicted from the show.

Their eviction was announced by the show host, Ebuka-Obi on Sunday, August 27 during the live eviction show.

READ ALSO:

During his eviction interview, Frodd stated that he’s grateful to God for the platform and for bringing him this far, he’s also happy and overjoyed to become a father during the show and he can’t wait to see his beautiful wife and child.

He also talked about his upcoming project at hand and he can’t wait to kick start.

It would be recalled that five housemates have been evicted from the show so far, leaving 15 others to battle for the grand prize.