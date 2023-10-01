BBNaija All-Stars Finalist: Pere Evicted From The Show

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars finalist, Pere Egbi has been evicted from the ongoing season 8 reality TV show.

It would be recalled that Soma, Angel and Venita were evicted from the All Stars show on Sunday, September 24, leaving a total number of six housemates, Cee-C, Mercy, Ilebaye, Cross, Adekunle and Pere to make the top finalists.

Howeever, Pere was evicted from the All Stars show making it the second housemate out of the six finalists, to be evicted.

Perez’s eviction was announced by the reality Tv show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu few minutes after Cross was evicted on Sunday, October 1st.

During her eviction interview, Ebuka asked Pere about his recent love interest with Mercy Eke.

In response, he disclosed that his relationship with Mercy Eke is a genuine friendship that can led to something.