BBNaija All-Stars Finalist: Cross Evicted From The Show

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Star finalist, Cross has been evicted from the ongoing reality TV show.

Cross makes it the first out of the six finalists to leave the Big Brother house since the show premiered on July 23, 2023.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced his exit from the house during the live eviction show, on Sunday, October 1st, marking the end of the All Stars show.

Recall that Cross was the first housemate to enter into the finale by offering a former fellow housemate Neo a sum of N4 million to get an immunity coin, he was also the first housemate to become the Head of the House twice.

However, Soma and Angel were evicted from the show last week, and a total number of 6 housemates, became the finalist to compete for the prize money of N 120million.