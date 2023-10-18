BBNaija All-Stars: Fans React As Angel Drops Pregnancy Hint

Fans of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Angel Smith have expressed their joy after their favorite hinted at being pregnant.

It’s no news that the 23-year-old reality star and her colleague, Somadina Anyama, simply known as Soma became lovers during the just concluded BBNaija All-Stars show, and their relationship grew more stronger outside Big Brother House.

The love birds also made their relationship official during their media rounds. Soma spoke about his plans to get married and have kids by next year, 2024.

READ ALSO:

However, a tweet sighted on the page of Angel has caused a stir online.

In her Instagram post, Angel shared a pregnant emoji which gave fans a clue that she was pregnant, following the post, netizens took to her comment section to congratulate her despite she hadn’t officially confirmed it.

A lot of fans have expressed joy and congratulated her on her new revelation.

@REBEL: “Angel finally Somasult” – Fans express joy as Angel hints at being pregnant”.

@Hepzibahtweet12: “Are you trying to tell us something. Should we start preparing for omogwuo? ”.

@Iam_temi_tope: “Angel don finally SOMASULT”.

@Cookietee: “It must be a girl”.

@Aduke: “Congratulations baby”.

