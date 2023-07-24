BBNaija All-Stars: Fans React After Sighting CeeC, Alex Unusual In The House

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ex-housemates, Cee C and Alex Unusual have stirred reactions on social media as they meet again at the Biggie All-stars house.

The reality TV host, Ebuka-Obi-Uchendu on Sunday, July 23, announced Cee C and Alex Unusual as one of the All stars’ housemates to compete for the sum of N120 million prize money.

Shortly after they entered the house, Cee C spotted Alex Unusual and screamed ‘Amuche’, Alex on the other hand replied with ‘Cynthia’ and continued what she was doing after hugging each other.

It would be recalled that both former housemates were in the 2018 edition of the BBNaija show where they were seen in footage trading words at each other, over a task they were given.

Months after the show ended, Cee C maintained that she had no beef with Alex, adding that she was just surprised to hear that Alex and Tobi had sex in the hotel room after the show after they ‘pretended’ to be best friends.

The revelation made Alex break down in uncontrollable tears and then walked out from the reunion show.

However, fans have expressed concern about what could possibly happen with both housemates in the same house again.

Amadklassichic said: “I swear, must she always be like that. Alex sha no even get her time.”

tori wrote: “Cecee no fit change ._

Vinnysignatures1 added: “ I laughed when I see how they greeted each other.”