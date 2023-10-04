BBNaija All-Stars: Fans Gush Over Cee-C Brand New Innoson SUV Car

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora better known as Cee-C has taken a tour around her luxury Innoson brand new ‘Ikenga’ car.

It would be recalled that during the just concluded All-Stars show, the reality star won the luxurious car after winning the Innoson task, defeating the closest opponent, Pere Egbi.

Upon the conclusion of the show, Cee-C received her brand-new car from the company.

In a viral video that surfaced online, Cee-C could be seen taking a cruise in her car while carrying her friend and co-star, Uriel Oputa.

READ ALSO:

See netizen’s reactions

obmasgold9_ said: “At least we won a valuable brand new car worth millions of naira”

afini_enya reacted: “This car fine pass the winner own… We no go gree”

cherry_amie stated: “Innoson cars are lit I wonder why the government no dey use am”

lynn2love32 penned: “Uriel is just happy for everyone! I love that for her”

akuoma1995 remarked: “The car is mad they really went all out giving a befitting car to housemate this time.. Allstar for a Reason. Congratulations Ceemoney”

Watch video below;