BBNaija All-Stars: Fans Gush Over Cee-C Brand New Innoson SUV Car

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora better known as Cee-C has taken a tour around her luxury Innoson brand new ‘Ikenga’ car.
It would be recalled that during the just concluded All-Stars show, the reality star won the luxurious car after winning the Innoson task, defeating the closest opponent, Pere Egbi.
Upon the conclusion of the show, Cee-C received her brand-new car from the company.
In a viral video that surfaced online, Cee-C could be seen taking a cruise in her car while carrying her friend and co-star, Uriel Oputa.
See netizen’s reactions
obmasgold9_ said: “At least we won a valuable brand new car worth millions of naira”
afini_enya reacted: “This car fine pass the winner own… We no go gree”
cherry_amie stated: “Innoson cars are lit I wonder why the government no dey use am”
lynn2love32 penned: “Uriel is just happy for everyone! I love that for her”
akuoma1995 remarked: “The car is mad they really went all out giving a befitting car to housemate this time.. Allstar for a Reason. Congratulations Ceemoney”
Watch video below;